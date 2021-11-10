Best NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Tuesday, November 9 by SportsGrid Yesterday Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

A small slate of just three games on deck for Tuesday night in the NBA, but that hasn’t stopped us from finding two player props that you should consider backing. Let’s look at who we are on in tonight’s matchups.

With prop projections given to you at SportsGrid and various other factors and matchups, here are a few player props that we believe could be winners.

Grayson Allen Over 2.5 Made Threes (-102)

Grayson Allen has found himself in a perfect role within the starting lineup for the Milwaukee Bucks. The shooting guard is taking advantage of the 29.1 minutes per game as a sharpshooter getting tons of volume and knocking down three-pointers at a 40 percent clip. Allen has taken at least eight three-point attempts in nine of ten games this season and has beat this total in six of his past seven outings. It’s clear his role when on the court is to cash in at the perimeter, and with little juice to a number that is easily reachable based on the season’s volume, this feels like a clear one. Take Grayson Allen to go over 2.5 made threes against the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday.

Nicolas Batum Over 9.5 Points (-120)

Los Angeles Clippers guard Nicolas Batum has done well filling in for the loss of Marcus Morris as a perimeter threat for the team. Morris went down with a knee injury and will miss his seventh straight game on Tuesday night when the Clippers take on the Portland Trail Blazers. In his absence, Batum has gone over in five of his past six and is letting it fly from deep with at least eight three-point attempts in four of those games. In his 13th year, he’s a seasoned veteran and proven shooter who feels like a safe bet to get over this number against a Portland defense allowing opponents to shoot 37 percent from deep, a number that ranks 25th in the NBA this season. Take Batum to beat this total on Tuesday night against the Trail Blazers.

