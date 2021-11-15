Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire Has “Pretty Good Chance” To Play Vs. Cowboys by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire reportedly has a “pretty good chance” to be available for the team’s Week 11 matchup with the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, per The Kansas City Star’s Herbie Teope.

Edwards-Helaire has not played since Week 5 after he was placed on the injured reserve back on October 21 with a knee injury. It looks like he will be designated this week ahead of the game with the Cowboys. He will likely assume his starting role in the replacement of backup running back Darrel Williams if he does return. His status will be something to monitor in the coming days leading to kickoff.

The second-year running back has 65 touches for 365 yards and two touchdowns in five games played this season.

Dallas Cowboys Vs. Kansas City Chiefs Odds

The Kansas City Chiefs are currently 2.5-point favorites against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday with the total set at 55.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.