Dallas Mavericks vs. LA Clippers Game Preview: Clippers Look to Win Back to Back Against Mavericks

After a 97-91 Clippers’ win over Dallas just two days ago, the Mavericks and Los Angeles will meet again at the Staples Center. The Clippers were led by Paul George in that win, with 29 points and six assists which led his team in both categories. The Mavericks were without star Luka Doncic in that one and could be without him again tonight as he deals with a knee injury that has him listed as a game-time decision.

With a low game total for tonight’s contest, the SportsGrid Betting Model likes the over. Both teams in November have the points per game stats to back up this bet. The Clippers are averaging 107.4 points a game, and the Mavericks are scoring 106.8 a game this month. LA has had 12 games while Dallas has played 10 in November. After a lower scoring affair two days ago, I expect both squads to hit more shots and have this game go over the 209.5 game total.

Without Luka Doncic for the past three games, the Mavericks are 0-3, and tonight I don’t think it will be any different than the past three games. The Mavericks have a good supporting cast behind the 22-year-old Slovenian, but not enough star power to beat a team like LA.

When listed as the favorite, LA is 8-6 against the spread, while Dallas is 2-5 when underdogs this season. Tonight I think it’s safe to stick to the numbers and take the Clippers to cover, with Luka out and George playing as good as he is, the Clippers should take over this game.

The over tonight also seems like an excellent pick as the Model is giving a 5-star rating with a projected total of 220.7. Both teams have been scoring a good amount of points this month.