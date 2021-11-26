EPL Week 13 Wagering Weekend Windup: Chelsea vs. Manchester United by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The English Premier League heads into its prime time and a crowded fixture list in the run-up to the New Year. Chelsea and Manchester United lock horns this Sunday after both clubs were successful in Champions League play in the week. Chelsea were impressive four-nil winners over Italian giants Juventus while United were successful visitors in Spain with their two-nil win over Villarreal. It’s the first EPL fixture for interim United Boss, Micheal Carrick after The Red Devils canned their long-suffering manager Ole Gunnar SolskjÃ¦r after United won only one of their past six. Manchester United fired one ex-player with minimal management experience last week. This week, they finally think they have found the winning combo as they opt for another ex-player, but this time with zero experience as a manager. Will the rookie manager bring beginner’s luck to a side in desperate need of some good fortune, or will the United front office have even more egg on their faces this Sunday? Will the highly experienced and decorated manager Thomas Tuchel have his men ready for the visiting newbie? We take a closer look at this rookie versus veteran battle, but you can check out all the EPL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Chelsea vs. Manchester United Predictions & Picks

Draw (+300)

Over 2.5 Goals (-120)

As the Manchester United brass shop around the want ads of European managers for someone willing to captain the sinking ship at Old Trafford, former player Michael Carrick has bravely taken up the grim task of interim manager. Carrick is indeed being thrown into the deep end as his first EPL fixture comes away versus the league leaders Chelsea no less.

The appointment of Carrick seems somewhat of a United white flag. An admission that this team needs to be torn down and rebuilt from scratch. After all, Carrick has never managed any team, let alone a Premier League club. The manager across the aisle is Thomas Tuchel. A multiple European league and cup champion. A manager who, after only a year with Chelsea, boasts a Champions League trophy and an FA cup final.

The contrast in managerial expertise isn’t the only problem that Manchester United is facing this weekend. The comical defending of captain Harry Maguire and his linemates has seen The Red Devils sink to a negative goal difference for the first time this season, and they have conceded 16 goals in their past six matches. Things aren’t much brighter on the offensive side of matters either, as United were shut out three times in those games.

Oddly enough, recent history is on the side of the downtrodden. Chelsea has failed to beat United in seven tries and hasn’t gotten by The Red Devils since 2017. The clubs played two scoreless draws last season, but the most recent meeting between these two was nine months ago, and a lot has happened in that time.

Manchester United has had a few bumps in the road since they tied Chelsea 0-0 in January. Despite reaching the Europa League final and seeing living legend Cristiano Ronaldo return, the Red Devils find themselves with a rookie manager and in real danger of falling into the bottom half of the league.

But for the money, Manchester United may have enough pride to turn in a good performance and secure another low-scoring draw under the watch of a nothing-to-lose manager. A +300 draw odd for Manchester United seems too good to pass up. A risky but lucrative play, this one could be the upset of the week. If the game indeed ends in a tie, it is likely to be a low-scoring affair. Consider a hedge in this one by taking the over as well. Hedging a risky play is never a bad idea for the ever-unpredictable Manchester United because when it comes to them, expect the unexpected.

