Golden State Warriors vs. Phoenix Suns: Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, and Algorithm Picks from the SportsGrid Betting Model

GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS VS. PHOENIX SUNS NBA GAME INFORMATION

Warriors (18-2) vs. Suns (17-3)

Date: Tuesday, November 30

Time: 10 PM ET

Venue: Footprint Center

TV Coverage: TNT

GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS VS. PHOENIX SUNS MONEYLINE, SPREAD, TOTAL, AND ODDS

Moneyline: Warriors +116 | Suns -136

Spread: Suns -2.5

Total: 221.5

Odds to Win NBA Championship: Warriors +600 | Suns +900

GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS VS. PHOENIX SUNS NEWS AND NOTES

This is arguably the biggest game of the early season. The Warriors will travel to Phoenix to take on the Suns in a heavyweight showdown.

Golden State enters this contest with the best record in the league at 18-2. In terms of Net Rating, they’ve also been the best team in basketball, outscoring their opponents by an average of +13.6 points per 100 possessions.

Meanwhile, the Suns are in the midst of a 16-game win streak. That’s pushed their record to 17-3, so they could tie the Warriors for first place with a win on Tuesday.

The Suns’ winning streak is impressive, but there are a lot of wins against lackluster opponents in there. They beat the Nets in Brooklyn in their last contest, but they’ve also gotten fat against teams like the Rockets, Kings, and Spurs.

Additionally, the Suns haven’t been all that impressive in terms of Net Rating. They rank third in the league in that department, outscoring opponents by +7.1 points per 100 possessions, but that still puts them well behind the Warriors. It also gives them an expected record of 15-5, so the Suns have gotten lucky in some close games.

In âclutchâ scoring situations â the team is winning or trailing by five points or less in the final five minutes â Chris Paul is shooting 66.7%, and Devin Booker is shooting 73.3%. Those are two great players, but those numbers are due for some regression.

Ultimately, the Warriors are the better team in this matchup. Even when you factor in home court, I don’t believe they should be underdogs. The SportsGrid NBA Betting Model agrees, giving the Warriors roughly a 59% chance of winning the game outright. When you factor in the 2.5-point spread, the Warriors stand out as one of the best bets on the slate.

GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS VS. PHOENIX SUNS RATINGS AND PICKS

SG Betting Model Win Probability: Warriors 58.89% | Suns 40.11%

SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: Warriors â 5 stars

SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: Warriors â 5 stars

SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: Over â 1 star

Note: The SportsGrid betting model changes throughout the day to adjust for player news and injuries. Be sure to check out the updated model projections as the information continues to break, leading up to game time.