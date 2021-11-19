Houston Texans vs. Tennessee Titans Betting Odds, Trends, and Picks by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Texans vs. Titans Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 21

Time: 1:00 pm ET

Venue: Nissan Stadium

Texans vs. Titans Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Texans +350 | Titans -450

Spread: Titans -10

Total: 44.5 Over -110 | Under -110

Odds to win Super Bowl LVI: Texans +100000 | Titans +1200

Texans vs. Titans Predictions and Picks

Tennessee Titans -10

Texans vs. Titans News, Analysis, and Picks

The Tennessee Titans have catapulted themselves into the Super Bowl conversation and amongst the class of the AFC. They have proven they are a capable opponent even without running back Derrick Henry and with the Houston Texans coming to town, expect no different. In his anticipated return, quarterback Tyrod Taylor whimpered with zero touchdowns and three interceptions for a 42.8 quarterback rating in the team’s 17-9 defeat to the Miami Dolphins. The Texans rank 29th in yards per play and 28th in yards per play allowed, two rankings that make it almost impossible to back them in any circumstance.

You can also look at this from a motivational standpoint for both teams. As the Texans are slowly bowing their way out of any sort of contention on the season, the Titans are currently the number one seed in the conference and will look to get Sunday’s victory to maintain pace with the highly-contested AFC playoff picture.

This number feels like it should be creeping closer to two touchdowns based on the reverse scenario. If this game were played in Houston, the Titans would only be four-point favorites. I don’t buy it. Pick Tennessee to take care of things here against a lowly Houston team that has stayed within one possession of their opponent just twice in their past eight losses.