Joey Slye Limited to Point-After Attempts After Injuring Hamstring in First Half by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Washington Football Team could be leaving points on the field in the second half after Joey Slye went down with a hamstring injury in the first half of Monday Night Football. Slye came up limping while chasing down Rasheem Green, who blocked his point-after attempt and returned it for two points.

WFT head coach Ron Rivera confirmed that Slye would only be used for point-after attempts, with DeAndre Carter handling kick-off duties and the team abandoning field goal attempts. Slye went 1-for-1 on field-goal attempts before missing the point-after.

Ron Rivera says the WFT will just go for it on fourth downs in FG range the rest of the way with Joey Slye injured. WFT is the future of football. — Ross Jackson (@RossJacksonNOLA) November 30, 2021

The Washington Football Team is locked in a tight battle with the Seattle Seahawks. WFT scored a touchdown on their opening drive of the second half, electing to go with a two-point conversion instead of attempting the kick. Hopefully, abandoning field goals doesn’t come back to haunt them in a low-scoring game.

