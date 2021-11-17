Kyler Murray Practices Wednesday by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Participating in open part of #AZCardinals practice on Wednesday, QB edition:



Kyler Murray ✅

Colt McCoy ✅

Chris Streveler ✅



So there is that. pic.twitter.com/fnGt9eE9Qw — Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) November 17, 2021

Murray has missed the Cardinals’ past two games, but he was able to practice during the media availability portion of Wednesday’s practice. That’s a change from last week, when Murray was unable to practice on Wednesday or Thursday. That’s a good sign for his availability in Week 11 vs. the Seahawks.

The Cardinals’ offense has unsurprisingly floundered sans Murray. They were able to survive in Week 9 thanks to a monster performance from James Conner, but they came crashing back to reality last week vs. the Panthers. They managed just 169 yards of total offense in a 34-10 loss vs. the Panthers. Colt McCoy average just 3.10 adjusted yards per attempt in that contest, so Murray would give the team a massive upgrade at quarterback. Murray owns the sixth-highest Pro Football Focus grade at the quarterback position, and he leads the league with an average of 8.99 adjusted yards per attempt.

The Cardinals are currently listed as 2.5-point road favorites vs. the Seahawks on FanDuel Sportsbook.