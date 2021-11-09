NHL Odds: Will Prolific Panthers Score First Vs. Young Devils? The Panthers are second overall in goals scored per game by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

We have a couple of games to look at on Tuesday night: Florida at New Jersey, which starts at 7 p.m. ET, and Seattle at Vegas, which will begin at 10 p.m.

Betting is an information game, and each game we continue to collect more information about these teams. So, let’s pop open FanDuel Sportsbook and start applying that information to the odds provided.

Florida Panthers vs. New Jersey Devils

Moneyline: Panthers -142 | Devils +118

Spread: Panthers +172 (-1.5) | Devils -215 (+1.5)

Total: Over 6 (-108) | Under 6 (-112)

The Panthers are playing the second game of its back-to-back on the road but against easier competition. The Panthers are coming off their first regulation loss of the season. Despite losing, they outshot the New York Rangers 45-18 and scored three goals in the final period.

Meanwhile, the Devils are a young team still figuring it out at an NHL level. New Jersey sits 20th overall outright, but it gets a little more interesting when we look at the underlying reasons why. The Devils’ offense is 28th in goals for per game and 18th in goals against per game. New Jersey has the worst net power-play percentage in the league and is 23rd in net power-play killing percentage.

Florida is among the league leaders in shots per game, sitting sixth overall. Florida’s offensive numbers are pretty overwhelming. The Panthers are second overall in goals scored per game and third in goals allowed per game. In addition, Aleksander Barkov’s line managed only an assist between the three of them in Monday’s game. We’re expecting Florida’s offense to be too much for the Devils and for that first line to get back to what it does best, scoring.

The Picks: Panthers Moneyline (-142); Carter Verhaeghe Assists: Over 0.5 (+235); Anthony Duclair Goals: Over 0.5 (+265); 60 Minute Team to Score 1st Goal: Florida (-125)

Seattle Kraken vs. Vegas Golden Knights

Moneyline: Kraken -105 | Golden Knights -114

Spread: Kraken +1.5 (-245) | Golden Knights -1.5 (+194)

Total: Over 5.5 (+100) | Under 5.5 (-122)

This game is a tough one to predict, but it’s definitely an interesting matchup. Vegas is still without Max Pacioretty, Mark Stone, Nolan Patrick, Zach Whitecloud and William Karlsson, but you can also add Jack Eichel to that list. Despite the injuries, Vegas has still performed against less-than-stellar competition. It has dispatched Ottawa, Montreal and Detroit over its past three games.

So, where does Seattle land on a difficulty chart? The Kraken sit in 28th place and in the league’s bottom half in goals for and against per game. In addition, Seattle is coming off a loss to Arizona — Arizona!

However, with all of the Golden Knights’ injuries, it’s tough to say they’ll win with any certainty. We expect Vegas to lean on its default first liners Jonathan Marchessault and Reilly Smith, and come away with the victory.

The Picks: Vegas Moneyline (-114); Total Goals: Under 5.5 (-122); Jonathan Marchessault Goals: Over 0.5 (-265); Reilly Smith Assists: Over 0.5 (+210)