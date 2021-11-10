Nov. 9 – Hawks Injury Report vs. Jazz by SportsGrid Yesterday Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Kevin Chouinard of Hawks.com reports that Bogdan Bogdanovic (ankle) and De’Andre Hunter (wrist) are questionable for Tuesday’s road game against the Jazz in Utah.

Hawks say that for tonight:



Bogdan Bogdanovic (right ankle soreness) is questionable.



De’Andre Hunter (right wrist strain) is questionable. — Kevin Chouinard (@KLChouinard) November 9, 2021

This will be the second meeting between the two teams this season after recently playing five days ago. Atlanta led 75-74 after the third quarter, but the Jazz rallied to outscore the Hawks 41-24 in the fourth quarter and earned the victory.

It won’t be easy for the Hawks to defeat the Jazz shorthanded if Bogdanovic and Hunter are ruled out. Atlanta comes in at 4-7 on the year, and it’s currently in the midst of a four-game losing streak. Utah’s as high as an 8.5-point favorite, but sharp bettors have yet to land on a side in this matchup.

Instead, they’re looking to target the total for a play on the over as it’s been bet up from 222 to 223.

