Packers vs. Vikings Odds, Betting Lines, Picks & Preview for NFL Week 10 on FanDuel Sportsbook

The Green Bay Packers will travel to Minneapolis in Week 11 to take on their divisional rivals in the Minnesota Vikings. Green Bay leads the division and comes into this contest as the road favorite but are dealing with several key injuries. On the injury report to start the week are Aaron Rodgers (toe), Aaron Jones (knee), David Bakhtiari (knee), and Allen Lazard (shoulder), all of whom missed Wednesday’s practice. Davante Adams, Rashan Gary, and Kevin King were all limited. For Minnesota, they will be hoping to have key names return to the lineup for Week 11. Harrison Smith has been activated off the reserve/COVID list after missing Week 10. Patrick Peterson looks to be on track to play this weekend after being designated to return on Wednesday. Anthony Barr and Bashaud Breeland were the notable names on Wednesday’s injury report.

Green Bay has found a way to persevere through off-field distractions, injury, and controversy to post an 8-2 record through 10 games of the season. As alluded to above, they are not the healthiest bunch but have displayed the depth and talent to get it done despite missing key contributors at times this season. Their defense has taken a major step forward in 2021, thanks in no small part to the off-season addition of middle linebacker De’Vondre Campbell. They look like one of the best teams in the NFC but will need to be just that when it matters the most. This is a team not measured by regular-season success but by what they do in the playoffs.

Minnesota has looked good for most of the season, but unfortunately, their strong play has not always translated into wins. There is still more than enough time to turn it around, but the Packers don’t exactly qualify as a âget right’ opponent. Losing Danielle Hunter for the season was a massive blow that the defense will not be able to make up for, but there is still hope with an extra regular-season game and wild card. Their schedule dictates that they will need to play above their heads to make a run, but the Vikings have the talent to do so. An upset over the Packers will give them the momentum and confidence to go on the type of run they need.

Green Bay at -2.5 seems like a trap, even if this is a divisional matchup. Yes, Aaron Jones is expected to miss the contest, and Aaron Rodgers is dealing with a toe injury, but AJ Dillon is more than capable as a spot starter, and Rodgers is expected to play. Green Bay has won six of their eight games by three or more points. Minnesota has had many narrow losses, which is likely what has dictated the small spread. The juice suggests that the spread may shrink by the start of the weekend, so the suggestion here is to hold off until it evens out or we see some line movement. Green Bay is 9-1 ATS on the season. Minnesota is 5-4 ATS.

The over/under has held firm at 49.5, which is very telling. This suggests that the public and sharps are split on how this contest plays out, with enough sharp action on both sides to keep the number static. The juice is currently on the under, and we concur with that sentiment. If this were a non-divisional matchup, the over would be the easy tap. The under is 8-2 in the Packers contests this season and 5-4 in the Vikings’ games. Tap the Packers and the under for Week 11.

