Reports: FA C DeMarcus Cousins To Sign One-Year Deal With Bucks

Free-agent center DeMarcus Cousins is reportedly planning to sign a one-year deal with the Milwaukee Bucks, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Bucks have virtually been playing without a center on the court since Brook Lopez suffered a back injury that has kept him out nearly the entire season so far. It’s unclear how much he will play right away, but a one-year deal may be an indicator of how bad Lopez’s back injury may be. With the Bucks playing the Indiana Pacers tonight, it’s likely that the league veteran will make his debut with Milwaukee on Wednesday when they host the Charlotte Hornets.

Cousins is yet to play this season after appearing in 41 games a year ago for both the Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Clippers. In those appearances, the big man averaged 8.9 points and 6.4 rebounds per game on 17.4 minutes per contest.

Milwaukee Bucks Vs. Indiana Pacers Odds

The Milwaukee Bucks are currently two-point favorites against the Indiana Pacers on Sunday with the total set at 216.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.