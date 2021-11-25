Rhamondre Stevenson limited in practice on Thursday by SportsGrid 4 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Patriots’ injury report lists Rhamondre Stevenson as limited in practice on Thursday. Stevenson is listed with a knee issue, which is the first time we’ve seen that this season. It’s not clear if this is an injury to be concerned about or not, but it’s something to keep an eye on. If Stevenson cannot suit up against the Titans, Damien Harris will be the most likely candidate to pick up the slack. Stevenson is second on the team in rushing yards with 305, behind Harris, who has 603. However, Stevenson has been receiving the bulk of the carries over the past few weeks. New England’s 1,279 total rushing yards rank ninth overall in the NFL, and their 13 rushing touchdowns rank sixth-best. Whoever suits up against Tennessee will be facing a team that has allowed the ninth least rushing yards league-wide with 1,069.

Whether or not this is a major or minor injury for Stevenson remains to be seen, but be sure to check here and FanDuel Sportsbook for any changes to his status or shifts in the odds.