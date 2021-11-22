Rob Gronkowski Expected to Play vs. Giants by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Bucs wouldn't really say either way until inactives tonight around 6:55. All expectations after Saturday were Gronkowski and team optimistic about him playing and making a healthy return tonight. https://t.co/IV3wJSnZlY https://t.co/qaGCg6beyZ — Greg Auman (@gregauman) November 22, 2021

The Buccaneers will take on the Giants on Monday Night Football, and they are expected to have their star tight end back in the lineup. He’s been limited to just six snaps after dominating over the first three weeks, but Gronkowski was able to log full practice sessions on Thursday and Friday. He ended up sitting out Saturday’s practice, but The Athletic’s Greg Auman said the Bucs are âoptimisticâ Gronkowski will make a âhealthyâ return to the lineup.

If Gronkowski is back in the lineup, it will cut into the playing time for O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate. Both tight ends have seen a spike in playing time with Gronkowski out of the lineup, but they were non-factors early in the year. Howard managed just two catches for 32 yards during the first three games of the year, while Brate racked up five catches for 43 yards. Both players have a bit of appeal in the FanDuel single-game slate, but neither player is a reliable fantasy option at the position.

The Buccaneers are listed as 11-point favorites vs. the Giants on FanDuel Sportsbook.