Saints Tuesday Practice Report (Week 12) by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

Nick Underhill of WWLTV reports that Saints running backs Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram were not visible at practice.

Not a good start to the week. No Alvin Kamara or Mark Ingram at the open portion of practice today. What it means and more on today's episode of The Dot presented by Matt Bowers Auto Group pic.twitter.com/2qTtYdTMVO — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) November 23, 2021

Kamara’s missed the team’s last two games with a bothersome knee injury. It’s not entirely clear when Kamara picked up the damage, given that he played 68% of the team’s snaps in Week 9 against the Falcons. What we do know is that he missed practice the entire week following the game.

As for Ingram, he’s also dealing with a knee injury after playing 72% of the offensive snaps against the Eagles on Sunday.

The Saints will try to snap a three-game losing streak when they host the Bills on Thursday night. New Orleans is available anywhere from a four-and-half to a six-point underdog. The lookahead number listed Buffalo as a two-point favorite, but sharp bettors consider the point spread adjustment excessive. As a result, they’re siding with the Saints at home. The total’s also drawn some sharp action as it’s been bet down to 46 after opening at 48.

Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook for all your NFL action. There, you can find odds for MVP, Rookie of the Year, team futures, in addition to divisional and outright conference winners.