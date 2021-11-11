Texas Christian vs. Oklahoma State Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Oklahoma State (8-1) looks to continue its run toward Big 12 contention as they host TCU (4-5) on Saturday, November 13.

It’s been a change of face for Mike Gundy over the last two years. Typically a high-scoring team that operated with an offense-first mindset, the Cowboys have transitioned into a defensive team. They’re allowing only 16.3 points per game (a top-10 mark) and 277 yards per game (third nationally). The rush defense has been incredibly stout, allowing only 86.2 yards per game on 2.6 yards per carry.

Oklahoma State’s lone loss on the season came to a good Iowa State team (24-21 on October 23), and there are a few quality wins on the resume (Kansas State, Baylor, Texas).

Following the firing of coach Gary Patterson, TCU responded with a 30-28 upset of Baylor last week. The insertion of Oklahoma transfer quarterback Chandler Morris into the starting lineup, was a revelation. Morris racked up 461 passing yards and two scores to go along with another 70 yards and a score on the ground against a good Baylor defense. While it probably helped that Baylor didn’t have much prior tape to that matchup and was caught by surprise, the TCU offense looked completely changed with Morris’s ability to threaten the defense at all levels of the field.

Oklahoma State is the rightful favorite. The ground game (168.7 yards per game) should move the ball effectively against a porous TCU defense allowing over 200 rushing yards per game. That being said, this is a defensive-minded team and therefore isn’t one we’d look to back as a big favorite. With Morris under center, TCU appears to have the firepower to possibly find a backdoor cover.

The model really likes TCU in this spot.