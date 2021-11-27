The Pelicans announce that Zion Williamson will return to practice by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Pelicans have announced that Zion Williamson has been cleared to begin practicing, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports. While this is certainly good news for Williams and the Pelicans, there still isn’t a definitive timetable for when he will return to game action. The Pelicans’ next full practice isn’t until Dec. 2, so one would have to think he won’t return until after that, so he is at least a week away from getting into a game.

Williamson has been out all season due to foot surgery. This season, the Pelicans have been awful with a 4-16 record and sit 14th out of 15th teams in the Western Conference. Williamson averaged 27 PPG, 7.2 REB, 3.7 AST, 61.1 FG%, and 69.8 FT% last season.

