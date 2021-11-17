Washington TE Logan Thomas Not Ready To Rejoin The Team by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Athletic’s Ben Standig reports that tight end Logan Thomas, on the Washington Football Team has yet to return to practice this week.

We should note that Washington did not make the same announcement with TE Logan Thomas (hamstring) even though there was hope he could return to practice at the start of last week. https://t.co/cIz2eoftET — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) November 17, 2021

Washington placed Thomas on the injured reserve list with a hamstring injury. There was some thought he would’ve been activated by now, though it appears that won’t be the case.

The Football Team is also dealing with another injury in the tight end group as Ricky Seals-Jones is currently nursing a hip injury. If neither can play on Sunday against the Panthers, look for John Bates to get the bulk of the snaps.

Bates played in 64% of the team’s snaps in Week 10 when Washington upset Tampa Bay as 9.5-point underdogs. The former Boise State product caught all three of his targets for 25 yards. Washington is currently a 3.5-point underdog in what should be an exciting matchup with head coach Ron Rivera facing off against his former quarterbacking Cam Newton.

