Where Will OF Nick Castellanos Play Next? by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

Jon Morosi of the MLB Network reports that the Miami Marlins and San Francisco Giants are starting to circle free-agent outfielder Nick Castellanos.

Free agent Nick Castellanos is drawing interest from the #Marlins and #SFGiants, among others, as I reported a short time ago on @MLBNetwork. Castellanos, 29, is a graduate of Archbishop McCarthy High School in Southwest Ranches, Fla., about 25 miles from LoanDepot Park. @MLB — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) November 18, 2021

Castellanos is from Florida, so it makes sense why a homecoming could be in the cards. However, he seems like he could be an even better fit on a Giants team that led baseball with 107 wins in the 2021 campaign. One positive about Castellanos is his durability, as he’s never had fewer than 400 at-bats in a season.

The nine-year veteran is coming off a career season with 34 home runs, 100 RBIs, and a 3.3 WAR. That’s likely why he’s chosen to opt-out of his four-year $64 million deal with the Reds. As a result, there’s a pretty good chance he gets rewarded with an even bigger contract this offseason.

It’s never too early to get a jump start on the 2022 MLB season. Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook, where you can find outright futures on which team will win the Commissioner’s Trophy for the upcoming year.