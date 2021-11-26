Zack Moss inactive for Week 12 against the Saints by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Saints inactives tonight include RBs Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara.



Bills inactives tonight include RB Zack Moss and WR Isaiah McKenzie. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 25, 2021

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Zack Moss is inactive for Thursday’s game against the Saints. Moss will be a healthy scratch despite having played 43 percent of Buffalo’s offensive snaps. Moss’ 265 rushing yards is the second-most on the Bills, behind Devin Singletary, but his four rushing touchdowns lead the team. Moss is also fifth on the club with 431 yards from scrimmage. Buffalo’s 1,188 total rushing yards rank as 17th best in the NFL. However, the Bills’ 12 rushing touchdowns rank ninth overall, and as previously stated, four of those touchdowns belong to Moss. Buffalo will move forward with Singletary and Matt Breida as their primary backs against New Orleans. Also listed as inactive for Buffalo is Isaiah McKenzie, Bobby Hart, Boogie Basham, Vernon Butler, Cam Lewis, and Damar Hamlin.

