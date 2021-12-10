Alex Collins resumes practice heading into Week 14 against the Texans by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Alex Collins and Rashaad Penny were again participating in the early/open portion of Seahawks practice, but no sign of Adrian Peterson for the second straight day. He's on the practice squad, thus not required to be listed on the practice report if an injury was sidelining him. — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) December 9, 2021

ESPN’S Brady Henderson reports that Alex Collins resumed practicing with the team ahead of their game against the Texans. Seahawks’ coach Pete Carroll said Collins feels “considerably better” than last week. Collins has been dealing with an abdomen issue and hasn’t played since November 29th against the Washington Football Team. He leads the team in rushing yards with 395 and has two rushing touchdowns. Behind him, it seems likely that Rashaad Penny, Travis Homer, and DeeJay Dallas will be competing for carries.

Additionally, it looks like Adrian Peterson will not be a factor in Sunday’s game as he didn’t practice Wednesday or Thursday. The Seahawks are coming off a win over the 49ers after losing their previous three games. Seattle is currently in last place in the NFC West with a 4-8 record. They are ninth-worst in total rushing yards, with only 1,164 this season. The Fanduel Sportsbook currently has Seattle at -400 against Houston.

