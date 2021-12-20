Andrew Wiggins Enters NBA's Health and Safety Protocols by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Golden State Warriors are the latest professional sports team to encounter issues with COVID-19 within their organization. Andrew Wiggins joined Jordan Poole in the NBA’s health and safety protocols, ruling him out of the Warriors contest against the Sacramento Kings on Monday night.

Warriors will be without two starters against the Kings tomorrow. Jordan Poole and now Andrew Wiggins in health and safety protocols. Two negative tests, 24 hours apart, needed to return. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) December 20, 2021

This season, Wiggins has been one of the most reliable Warriors, playing in 29 of 30 games and averaging 31.1 minutes per game, both second-best on the team. The former first-overall selection also ranks second on the team in scoring, pouring in an average of 18.7 points per game.

Wiggins must provide two negative PCR tests 24 hours apart or remain in quarantine for 10 days to return to the lineup.

Until then, Juan Toscano-Anderson should find himself in the starting lineup. Andre Iguodala could also work into the starting rotation if he’s able to resolve his ongoing knee injuries.

The betting market favors the Warriors in tomorrow night’s Pacific Division matchup. FanDuel Sportsbook has the Warriors installed as -14 chalk.