Best NBA Player Prop Bets for Friday, December 10: Oubre's Scoring Streak to Continue by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

Nine games kick off the weekend in the NBA on Friday night, and we have a pair of player props we believe are best to be backing among the action. Let’s look at who we are taking in tonight’s matchups.

Check out the prop projections given to you at SportsGrid for more prop bet possibilities in addition to this pair of players we believe should come out on top tonight.

For this article, we use the odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to pinpoint spots for value.

Please note that betting lines and our game projections may change throughout the day after this article is published.

Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon has finally emerged into a starting role over the past month and is now showing what he can do in that position. The league veteran has scored over 20 points in three straight games and has seen north of 30 minutes of playing time in his nine starts since being put into the lineup. Although this total is on par with how his production has been throughout the season as a whole, this number feels off for the volume he could see as a starter with an uptick in minutes. Take Eric Gordon to beat this number on Friday night against the Milwaukee Bucks.

All NBA game predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000.