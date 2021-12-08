Celtics Odds & Edges: Last-Minute Player Props With Value Vs. Lakers We like the Overs on both of these player point totals by Alexandra Francisco 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Celtics are in enemy territory for a rematch against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night, and the betting odds definitely reflect that.

Boston is a four-point dog against the spread and is +145 moneyline with LA the favorite to win at -160. This reflects Jaylen Brown’s absence, though the wing also sat out against the Lakers when they came to TD Garden earlier this season.

Looking at data from Sportradar and betting lines from DraftKings Sportsbooks, here are some player props to consider:

Jayson Tatum OVER 28.5 points (-110)

Tatum is averaging 28.2 points per game this season after a slower start, but last time against the Lakers, he dropped 37 with 11 boards, two assists and three steals. They were without Brown then, too, and stats show how he’s picked it up in the absence of his co-star. In 11 games without Brown this season, Tatum is averaging 29.8 points, 8.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists.

And against the Lakers? In LA? This man will score 30 or die trying. A $110 bet on the over would win $100.

Dennis Schröder OVER 19.5 points (+100)

For similar reasons, Schröder is even money to drop 20 or more against his old team. With Brown missing all of these games, the guard has found himself as the team’s official substitute starter. In those 11 games without Brown he’s averaged 23.6 points with 4.5 assists and 3.9 rebounds. As a starter, he’s contributed 21.2 points, 5.1 assists and 4.1 rebounds

We’ll take the odds and try our luck. A $100 bet would double your money.

The Celtics and Lakers tip off at 10 p.m. ET.