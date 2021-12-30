Chargers' Mike Williams Activated From COVID-19 List by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams was activated off the team’s COVID-19 list on Thursday, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Williams would've missed two games under old protocols — instead, he's back for a big game against the #Broncos. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 30, 2021

Williams missed out on the team’s Week 16 defeat to the Houston Texans but will now return for a massive Week 17 matchup with the Denver Broncos. The National Football League’s new protocol revolves around a player’s symptoms rather than vaccination status. This saved the unvaccinated receiver from also missing out on this game, as Pelissero stated. With the Chargers currently sitting as the top team outside the wild card spots, it makes Sunday’s game an absolute must-win for any shot at the postseason.

The pass-catcher has hauled in 64 receptions on 108 targets for 964 yards and seven touchdowns in 14 games this season.

Denver Broncos Vs. Los Angeles Chargers Odds

The Los Angeles Chargers are currently 6.5-point favorites against the Denver Broncos on Sunday with the total set at 46, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.