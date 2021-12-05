Darrell Henderson Jr. IN For Sunday Vs. Jaguars by SportsGrid 40 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Los Angeles Rams running back Darrell Henderson Jr. is officially active for Sunday’s matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars with a quad injury, per the team’s Twitter.

Heading into Sunday, numerous reports were stating that Henderson was trending towards sitting out as the Rams take on the Jaguars at 4:05 p.m. ET. He will be active for Los Angeles today but it’s still expected to be Sony Michel’s backfield with a limited Henderson sprinkled into the gameplan. If the game gets too out of hand, it would not be surprising to see the running back benched to stay healthy for next week’s matchup with the Arizona Cardinals.

Henderson has accrued 820 yards and eight total touchdowns on 169 touches in ten games this season.

Jacksonville Jaguars Vs. Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams are currently 14-point favorites against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday with the total set at 47.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.