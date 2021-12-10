Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Tennessee Titans Betting Odds, Trends, and Picks by SportsGrid 48 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Titans put together one of the most impressive win-streaks this season, racking up four consecutive victories vs. the Bills, Chiefs, Colts, and Rams. However, that win streak feels like 100 years ago. They’ve lost back-to-back games vs. the Texans and Patriots, and they’ve been decimated by injuries. They’re without arguably their two best offensive players in Derrick Henry and A.J. Brown and their best defender in Bud Dupree, so this simply isn’t the same team that put together that win streak.

They will get a bit healthier following their Week 13 bye, with Julio Jones expected to suit up for the first time since Week 9. However, it’s fair to question if Jones is still the same player. He’s averaged just 56.0 receiving yards per game this season, which would shatter his previous career low of 73.8.

The Titans should still have enough firepower to get past the Jaguars, but this game could be closer than expected. They were crushed last week by the Rams, but they’ve covered a +7 spread in three of their previous four games.

The Jaguars are also significant underdogs in a divisional game, historically a profitable spot to target. Those teams haven’t fared well this season â underdogs of greater than a touchdown are just 3-9-1 â but they’re 240-203-9 since the start of the 2004 season.

