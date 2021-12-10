Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl – Oregon State vs. Utah State Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

The Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl? What on earth? Well, welcome to 2021, where Jimmy Kimmel will be sponsoring a bowl game between the Oregon State Beavers (7-5) and the Utah State Aggies (10-3).

Utah State was the surprising 2021 Mountain West Champions in a phenomenal first year under head coach Blake Anderson. The Aggies improved from 1-5 a season ago to capture the conference crown. Leading the way is an efficient passing attack under quarterback Logan Bonner, who made the move with Anderson from Arkansas State.

Bonner threw for 3,554 yards on 8.5 yards per attempt, adding 36 touchdowns. The aggressive downfield passing attack ran primarily through star receiver Deven Thompkins, who accumulated a bananas final line of 96 receptions, 1,589 yards, and nine TDs this season. The Beavers have struggled defensively for much of the season and fired their defensive coordinator at some point. In all, they allowed 241.1 yards per game through the air. Bonner, Thompkins, and company should be able to move the ball in this matchup.

Despite operating at a significant talent disadvantage in the PAC-12, Oregon State managed to make a bowl game under the stellar coaching of Jonathan Smith. This is the program’s first bowl appearance since 2013. We believe they’ll be highly motivated to take advantage of the bowl appearance and show up for Smith, who has allowed the Beavers to reach a level of consistency that is difficult to do in Corvallis.

We also fancy the Beavers’ chances at moving the ball effectively on the ground against a beatable Aggies’ defense, allowing 5.8 yards per play. The Beavers have one of the strongest offensive lines and running games in the PAC-12 and should take advantage of an Aggies’ defense that allowed 162.6 yards per game on the ground.

At first look, we like the Beavers and the over in what should be a hard-fought, competitive matchup.