Julio Jones is expected to play Sunday for the Titans by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

The Titans are expected to activate Julio Jones from injured reserve Saturday, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports. Jones had missed the past three games for the Titans due to a hamstring injury. The first season for Jones with the Titans has been less than expected so far. Jones only has 21 receptions for 336 yards and has yet to reach the end zone in six games. So far in his inaugural season with the Titans, Jones has missed six, as many games as he has played.

The Titans have been able to play it safe with Jones this season as they are 8-4, in first place in the AFC Central with a one-game lead over the Colts. That one-game lead is essentially a two-game lead as the Titans will win any tiebreaker with the Colts due to the fact that they defeated the Colts in both games played between the teams this season.

Jones will be a welcome sight for the offense that is still without fellow wideout A.J. Brown (chest) and Derrick Henry (foot). Jones will get a soft landing this week also as the Titans are expected to win handily at home versus the Jaguars

The Titans may have the division all but locked up but not home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. That will only go to the team with the best overall record, and right now, that belongs to the 9-4 Patriots. The Titans are 8.5-point favorites (-110) over the Jaguars and are -350 on the money line. The game has an over/under of 43.5, over (-114), and under (-106). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.