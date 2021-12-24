Kristaps Porzingis is out of Thursday's game against the Bucks by SportsGrid 33 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

ESPN’s Tim MacMahon reports Kristaps Porzingis is out of Thursday’s game against the Bucks due to a toe injury.

Kristaps Porzingis will miss his second straight game due to right toe soreness. Jason Kidd said Porzingis is “improving.” Decision for him to sit tonight was made after his pregame routine. https://t.co/rjaeaNrF7h — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) December 24, 2021

Porzingis will miss his second straight game due to the injury. Earlier in the day, he was a game-time decision, but after his pre-game routine, it was decided that he wouldn’t play.

Porzingisis is second on the team in scoring, averaging 19.4 points, 7.9 rebounds, and two assists. The Mavs are also without leading scorer Luka Doncic, who entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols on December 22nd and has also been dealing with an ankle injury.

Over at Fanduel Sportsbook, the Mavericks are a +142 against Milwaukee.

On Tuesday, Dallas was without both players in their 114-102 win against the Timberwolves. Jalen Brunson led the team with a game-high 28 points. He also had six assists and three steals.

This season has seen a lot of unexpected exits and players being quarantined. To ensure that you are up-to-date with all the latest NBA odds, make sure you head over to Fanduel Sportsbook.