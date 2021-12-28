Nets Getting Healthier With 76ers Up Next on Thursday by SportsGrid 4 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports that the Nets’ Kevin Durant, LaMarcus Aldridge, and Kyrie Irving are eligible to return to the team after clearing COVID protocols.

Brooklyn’s Nets say LaMarcus Aldridge, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving have cleared NBA Health and Safety Protocols. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) December 28, 2021

Although the Nets were shorthanded for a few games following an outbreak within the team, they still won six of their past seven games. However, it’s worth noting that they were also fortunate to have three of their games postponed. The team did recently receive a boost with James Harden’s return. The 2018 MVP averaged 37.5 points and 12.5 assists in the two games since rejoining the team.

At 23-9, the Nets have the best record in the Eastern Conference, and FanDuel Sportsbook gives them the shortest odds to win the title at +260.

Brooklyn won’t be back in action until Thursday when it hosts the Philadelphia 76ers. It’ll be interesting to see where this line opens up with the Nets now getting most of their players back. The Nets already defeated the 76ers in both of their meetings this season.