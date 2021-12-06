NFL Week 14 Lines: Potential Super Bowl Preview In Tampa; Rams Seek Revenge Bills-Bucs should be fun by Mike Cole 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

We can’t properly assess what we saw in Week 13 of the NFL season until we know how a massive “Monday Night Football” matchup between the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots plays out.

But we’re already looking ahead on the betting board to Week 14 where the slate looks backloaded with a potential Super Bowl preview as well as an incredibly important NFC West tilt next Monday night.

Actually, you could even talk yourself into ‘Thursday Night Football” being halfway decent, at least for what it represents, with a potential “Loser leaves town” matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Minnesota Vikings.

Here are the betting lines and totals for those games and everything in between for Week 14.

THURSDAY, DEC. 9

Pittsburgh Steelers at (-3) Minnesota Vikings, 45

SUNDAY, DEC. 12

Las Vegas Raiders at (-10) Kansas City Chiefs, 52.5

(-6) New Orleans Saints at New York Jets, 44

San Francisco 49ers at (-1) Cincinnati Bengals, 47.5

Jacksonville Jaguars at (-10.5) Tennessee Titans, 44

Baltimore Ravens at (-1.5) Cleveland Browns, 42.5

Atlanta Falcons at (-3) Carolina Panthers, 43.5

(-5) Dallas Cowboys at Washington Football Team, 49

(-8) Seattle Seahawks at Houston Texans, 43.5

Detroit Lions at (-7) Denver Broncos, 43.5

New York Giants at (-10.5) Los Angeles Chargers, 45.5

Buffalo Bills at (-3.5) Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 53.5

Chicago Bears at (-12.5) Green Bay Packers, 44.5

MONDAY, DEC. 13

Los Angeles Rams at (-3) Arizona Cardinals, 52