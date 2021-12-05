NHL Betting Guide for Sunday, December 5 by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

We have another six-game Sunday schedule to sift through for today’s NHL Betting Guide, highlighting some of our favorite betting spots. There was an extra-time epidemic in the NHL last night, with six of the 10 games getting sorted out in overtime or a shootout. That leaves a few teams on short rest with travel as they compete on the second night of back-to-backs.

The Calgary Flames remain well ahead of their metrics as the visitors this season. They could come toppling off their unsustainable pedestal tonight against the Vegas Golden Knights, who should continue to progress offensively.

Vegas has seen increased output over their recent sample, scoring five or more goals in three of their previous four outings. That follows a period of solid production metrics that has seen the Golden Knights offense start to flourish. The Knights have attempted 11 or more high-danger chances in eight of their past 10 and 34 or more scoring chances in six of 10. Altogether, the Knights are averaging 13.9 quality chances and 32.2 scoring opportunities over that span. Vegas is well-positioned to continue their uptick in offensive productivity, with their next four games coming on home ice.

We’re expecting the opposite to happen for the Flames, as they’ve substantially overachieved relative to production metrics on the road. Calgary has the best goals-for rating in the league, currently sitting at 65.4%, which directly opposes their expected value of 48.0%. The Flames are above their expected goals total and below their expected goals-against total, resulting in an entirely unsustainable 1.049 PDO on the road. The Flames have been outplayed in seven of their past 10 road games, a span in which they have seven wins.

The Flames can’t continue to get outplayed and win, setting them up for an inevitable fall from their perch as the best road team in the league. It’s a short price on the Knights, and it’s not worth passing up as they look to start their home stretch off on the right foot.

The Picks: Golden Knights -128

