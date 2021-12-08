NHL Betting Guide for Wednesday, December 8: Vegas Baby! Vegas! by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

You know it’s a good week when tonight’s four-game NHL slate is the quietest night of the week. The games are spread out across three time slots, which means there’s something for everyone on the Wednesday night docket. As usual, we’re taking a look through a pair of games, highlighting our favorite betting spots for tonight’s action.

The betting market at FanDuel Sportsbook implies that tonight’s contest between the Philadelphia Flyers and New Jersey Devils should be a high-scoring affair. The total opened at 6, with the over now priced at -122. However, that offensive success is contraindicated in these teams’ offensive metrics.

The Flyers have been on an over streak recently, toppling the number in four of their past five, with an average goal total of 8.2 per game. That has a lot to do with the number of goals they are allowing; However, Philadelphia’s advanced metrics imply that their goal-scoring drought should continue. The Flyers have attempted more than seven high-danger and 20 scoring chances at five-on-five, just once over their five-game span. It’s unlikely to see an uptick in their goal-scoring without more robust production metrics.

Conversely, we are anticipating progression from their goaltending metrics. Flyers’ goalies have allowed three or more goals at five-on-five in four of their past five games, allowing at least four goals in every game and an average of 5.8 per game. That has dropped their team save percentage to 83.5%. We’re expecting that save percentage to start working back up towards average over the Flyers next few games.

That should start tonight against a Devils squad struggling to find the back of the net. New Jersey has been limited to two goals in five of their past seven and have been one of the lowest-scoring teams in the league this season. The Devils have the 10th-worst shooting percentage and the 11th-fewest goals in the NHL this season.

The under is attractively priced at +100, and we’re not expecting a flood of offense in tonight’s contest. This is an under worth playing in what should be a tight-checking matchup.

The Picks: Under 6 +100

