Oilers Place Jesse Puljujarvi in COVID-19 Protocols by SportsGrid 42 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

Another Edmonton Oiler will be entering the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols. Several days after Devin Shore tested positive for the virus, the Oilers confirmed that Jesse Puljujarvi would be entering league protocols for COVID-19.

#Oilers forward Jesse Puljujarvi has been placed in COVID protocol. — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) December 18, 2021

Puljujarvi has spent most of the season skating next to Connor McDavid on the Oilers’ top line. That has benefitted the Oilers, as the former first-round draft pick has been nearly a point-per-game player. Moreover, Puljujarvi has nearly matched his career-high of 25 points in a season, recording 23 through his first 28 games of the year. His absence will leave a void on the top line that several players could fill.

The Oilers prize free-agent acquisition from the past offseason, Zach Hyman, is the top candidate to skate next to McDavid; however, Hyman has missed the past week with an upper-body injury. Zack Kassian has thrived skating on the top line in Edmonton and is another option before Hyman returns to action.

Next up for the Oilers is a contest against the Seattle Kraken on Saturday night. FanDuel Sportsbook has the Oilers lined as -114 favorites, although that number has come down from opening.