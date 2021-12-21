Raptors COVID List Grows To Seven Players by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that Raptors’ forwards Scottie Barnes and Precious Achiuwa entered the league’s health and safety protocols.

Toronto's Scottie Barnes and Precious Achiuwa have entered the league's Covid protocols, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/XhzPWEpcwB — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 21, 2021

That means Toronto now has a total of seven players in COVID protocols, with its next game scheduled for Wednesday on the road against the Chicago Bulls. Toronto’s already had its past two games postponed due to the COVID outbreak within the team. At the moment, it’s unclear if the NBA will also move to cancel Wednesday’s game.

The timing couldn’t be any worse for a Raptors team that’s won five of its previous seven games after a 9-13 start to the season. Toronto is now 14-15 on the year and currently holds the tenth seed for the Eastern Conference playoffs. The Raptors also trail the Nets by 6.5 games in the Atlantic Division.

