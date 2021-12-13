Report: “Disconnect” Between Baker Mayfield and Kevin Stefanski by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Browns were able to hold on for a 24-22 win over the Ravens on Sunday, bringing them to 7-6 for the season. They now trail the Ravens just one game in the divisional standings, and they’re right in the thick of the AFC Wild Card race.

However, things weren’t all sunshine and rainbows for the Browns yesterday. Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot reports that there âhas been a disconnect all season between Mayfield and Stefanski in terms of playcallingâ and âthat there’s a feeling that the Browns haven’t played to Mayfield’s strengths.â Cabot adds that other offensive players feel the same way and that Mayfield hasn’t been happy with the team’s messaging about his injuries.

Mayfield’s numbers have taken a hit this season, particularly his touchdown rate. He’s racked up just 13 touchdown passes over 12 games compared to seven interceptions. Overall, Mayfield ranks 27th in Pro Football Focus grade at the quarterback position.

