Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Atlanta Falcons Betting Odds, Trends, and Picks

Buccaneers vs. Falcons Game Info

Date: Sunday, December 5

Time: 1 pm ET

Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Buccaneers vs. Falcons Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Buccaneers -500 | Falcons +385

Spread: Buccaneers -11.0

Total: 50.5 Over -110 | Under -110

Odds to win Super Bowl LVI: Buccaneers +550 | Falcons +55000

Buccaneers vs. Falcons Predictions and Picks

Falcons +11.0

Buccaneers vs. Falcons News, Analysis, and Picks

The Buccaneers have bounced back nicely following two straight defeats. They put together a 30-10 win in Week 11 vs. the Football Team, and they followed that up with a 38-31 victory over the Colts last week.

Tom Brady put together a relatively poor performance in that contest, finishing with 226 passing yards, one touchdown, and one interception, but Leonard Fournette was able to pick up the slack. He finished with 17 carries for 100 yards and racked up four total touchdowns.

Meanwhile, the Falcons have struggled of late. They were able to beat the Jaguars by seven points last week, but they lost their previous two contests by a margin of 68-3. That’s not just bad; that’s downright awful.

Those results don’t inspire a ton of confidence, but backing the Falcons as significant home underdogs is somewhat tempting. Matt Ryan has historically posted a record of 14-8 as a home dog, and he’s never been a home dog of larger than 7.5 points. The Falcons were six-point home dogs vs. the Buccaneers last season, and they managed to cover in that spot.

The Buccaneers are also still playing a bit shorthanded. Antonio Brown will miss the next three games due to a suspension, making them a bit less potent on that side of the ball.

Ultimately, I’m almost always going to side with a large underdog in a divisional game. Teams getting at least a touchdown in divisional matchups have gone 240-200-9 against the spread dating back to 2004. That’s good for a +4.8% return on investment.

