Thoughts And Prayers To Spread Bettors Who Took Browns, Washington In Week 14 Washington closed +6.5 while Cleveland was -2.5 entering Sunday by Sean T. McGuire 18 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

The Washington Football Team rallied back against the Cowboys, scoring a touchdown to cut their deficit to 27-20 with four minutes left, and leaving those who took Washington +6.5 jumping for joy after the hosts had trailed by 24-0 at the half.

Well, the highest of highs didn’t last long for Football Team spread bettors as Washington kicker Brian Johnson had his extra point blocked resulting in Dallas maintaining its 7-point lead. Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke then had the ball stripped on the Football Team’s next offensive possession with the Cowboys to recovering, recording a first down and running out the clock.

The Cowboys, who were a 4.5-point favorite before it jumped to 6.5 on Sunday, covered by the skin of their nose with a 27-20 final. But given the way it played out for Washington +6.5 bettors, it certainly hurt.

Washington spread bettors, though, do have a shoulder to cry on with Cleveland Browns -2.5 bettors — a completely separate, but nevertheless painful loss.

The Browns held a 24-3 lead over the Ravens at the half. And with Cleveland needing to win by less than a field goal — and Lamar Jackson exiting the game in the second quarter — it felt like a sure thing, right? Wrong.

Tyler Huntley led Baltimore back, throwing a crunch-time touchdown to Mark Andrews to help the Ravens get within two points. The Ravens even recovered the ensuing onside kick, but weren’t able to record a first down as Cleveland then took over with 56 ticks remaining and held on for a 24-22 win.

A win certainly is a win in the minds of the Cowboys and Browns, but for those who bet the spread, it feels like a heartbreaking, unfathomable loss.