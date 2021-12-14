Warriors' Otto Porter Jr. Gets Tuesday Night Off vs. Knicks by SportsGrid 5 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Athletic’s Anthony Slater reports that Warriors forward Otto Porter Jr. will not play in Tuesday’s clash against the Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

Otto Porter is resting tonight. No other surprises on the Warriors’ injury report. Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Andre Iguodala are all playing against the Knicks. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) December 14, 2021

Porter’s absence isn’t injury-related, as the Warriors are simply opting to give him the night off. However, the timing does seem a bit coordinated given that G-State head coach Steve Kerr said that his rookie forward, Jonathan Kuminga, deserves more minutes on the court.

Kuminga’s only playing 7.1 minutes per game but seems to do a bit of everything, whether it’s rebounding, scoring, or blocking shots. He’s averaging 3.3 points, 1.6 rebounds, 0.3 assists, and 0.1 blocks per game. While it might not look like much, he does have a 10.61 player efficiency rating (PER). Kuminga’s career scoring-high is nine points, which he’s accomplished twice while averaging 11 minutes over those pair of games.

Given the praise that Kerr is heaping on the rookie, fantasy players would be wise to take notice of Kuminga as he appears to be a player with tremendous upside.

