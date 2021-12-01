Western Kentucky vs. Texas-San Antonio Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

The Conference USA Championship Game will be held this Friday between the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers and the UTSA Roadrunners.

WKU clinched the East Division last week with a dominant 53-21 win over Marshall in Joan C. Edwards Stadium. The experiment to bring in offensive coordinator (Zach Kittley) and quarterback (Bailey Zappe), among a slew of other transfers from Houston Baptist, has been wildly successful. Zappe leads the nation in passing yards with 4,968 â a good 500 yards more than the next closest signal-caller. His 52 touchdowns are first in the country, 12 more than second-best Kenny Pickett.

UTSA found itself ranked 15th in the country heading into last week on the back of a perfect 11-0 record. The Roadrunners had a mighty fall back to earth, suffering a shocking 45-23 loss to North Texas. UTSA’s likelihood of a strong bowl game was diminished with that futile effort, but they still have a conference championship game left to play.

These two teams met back on October 9 when UTSA secured a narrow 52-46 win in a shootout. The Hilltoppers won the yardage battle 670 to 564 while gaining three more first downs but couldn’t pull off the win. UTSA just allowed 45 points to a struggling North Texas team, so WKU will fancy their chances to move the ball and score points yet again.

We see no reason why there shouldn’t be a slew of points in this matchup yet again. WKU is averaging a ridiculous 7.0 yards per play and is 8-4 to the over.

The Hilltoppers could manage a different outcome than the first meeting if the ball bounces a few different ways this time. They’re the recommended side and have been undervalued all year, sitting at 9-3 ATS.

Picks: Western Kentucky -2.5 and Over 72.5