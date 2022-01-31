Bengals Stage Massive Comeback to Punch Ticket to Super Bowl by SportsGrid 2 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

You’d be forgiven for assuming the Kansas City Chiefs were Super Bowl-bound after they scored touchdowns on their first three drives of the game. They staked themselves to a 21-3 lead with less than five minutes to go in the second quarter, and we’re getting the ball to start the second half. But that was just the start of the Cincinnati Bengals’ comeback on a record-setting day.

Joe Burrow led the Bengals downfield on their next possession to cut the lead to 21-10. The Bengals’ defense tightened up to end the first half, keeping the Chiefs out of the end zone as time expired on the first half, setting the tone for what would be a dominant second half.

The Bengals scored the next 14 points, taking the lead with just over six minutes to go on an Evan McPherson field goal. The defense bent but didn’t break on the ensuing Chiefs’ drive, letting Patrick Mahomes get down to the four-yard line before forcing a field goal with zeros on the clock to send the game to overtime.

The cards were stacked against the Bengals before the fifth period even started. Kansas City won the toss, giving Mahomes a chance to march down the field without Cincinnati touching the ball. Again, the defense was the difference, snatching an interception and giving the Bengals a short field to work with. The offense moved up far enough to make it a 31-yard field goal, and McPherson took care of the rest.

Cincinnati won outright as +7 long shots, winning for the seventh time as underdogs this season.

