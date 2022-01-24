For the First Time in 12 Years, NFL Championship Weekend Won't Feature Aaron Rodgers or Tom Brady by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Few players make it through their careers with the longevity and excellence that Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers have. The future Hall of Famers have a myriad of personal and team accomplishments that won’t be easily duplicated.

That’s plainly illustrated in the SportsCenter tweet, noting that 2022 will be the first time in 12 years that NFL Championship weekend doesn’t feature Tom Brady or Aaron Rodgers.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers exited the playoffs unceremoniously in the Divisional Round. The Brady-led Bucs overcame a 27-3 deficit, tying the game up with less than a minute to go, only to allow the Los Angeles Rams to march 64 yards downfield and kick a field goal as time expired to win the game.

Things looked promising for the Packers, as they scored a touchdown on their opening drive against the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday. However, Rodgers and company couldn’t gain any momentum offensively and were held to a field goal the rest of the way. Rodgers watched as the Niners kicked a field goal on the game’s final play to seal the Packers’ fate.

We lament the upcoming championship weekend that won’t feature Brady or Rodgers, but hindsight could afford us a different view of this postseason as the NFL turns to the next generation of superstars.

