Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions Betting Odds, Trends, and Picks for NFL Week 18 on FanDuel Sportsbook

The most important part of this handicap is how long you think the Packers will play their starters. Head coach Matt LaFleur said they’re going to play their âguysâ and approach this just like any other game. That may be true for how long? The first half at most?

For that reason, we believe a Packers first-half bet is the most preferable way to play this game once that line is dropped at FanDuel Sportsbook. There’s no telling what could happen in this game once (if?) Green Bay puts in the backups, and that much is out of our control. We do know that the starters will be in for at least a portion of this game, and we also know they’re much, much better than the Lions, so we’re looking in Green Bay’s direction if targetting a full-game bet as well.

The Lions have been fighting hard in recent weeks, leading a few media personalities to praise the rebuild that this staff has started. Quarterback Jared Goff is questionable to play yet again, so it’ll likely be the Tim Boyle show on Sunday. Boyle has shown promise in recent outings but still has an 0-3 record as the starter this year. Running back D’Andre Swift is expected to be used in a limited fashion.

The Lions have shown enough spunk lately that they could make things interesting in the second half once the Packers rest their starters. That being said, Green Bay will be the vastly superior team to start the game, and that’s the surest thing we know about this handicap, so we’re looking in their direction.

