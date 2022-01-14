Igor Shesterkin clears COVID-19 protocols, will likely start vs. the Sharks by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Newsday Sports’ Colin Stephenson reports that Igor Shesterkin was the first goalie off the ice at practice today.

Georgiev stayed on the ice very late today, fwiw — Colin Stephenson (@ColinSNewsday) January 13, 2022

Generally, the first goalie off the ice will start in the net. Shesterkin cleared COVID-19 protocols earlier on Thursday, which sent Keith Kinkaid to the taxi squad.

Shesterkin hasn’t played since January 2. He landed in COVID-19 protocols shortly before the Rangers’ game against the Golden Knights on January 6.

Shesterkin leads the NHL with a .936 save percentage, and his 2.09 goals-against average ranks fourth.

Over at Fanduel Sportsbook, Shesterkin is +600 to win the Vezina Trophy, trailing only Andrei Vasilevskiy and Jack Campbell. Meanwhile, the Rangers are -134 on the moneyline against the Sharks.

Earlier in the day, Shesterkin was a notable snub for the All-Star game.

Hockey is just better when its stars are playing, and Shesterkin has established himself as such.