Indianapolis Colts vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Betting Odds, Trends, and Picks for NFL Week 18 on FanDuel Sportsbook

The only thing standing between the Indianapolis Colts and a playoff spot is a date with one of the worst teams in the league. The Jacksonville Jaguars were humiliated in Week 17, dropping their 14th decision of the year and eighth straight against the New England Patriots. That performance has been the exception and not the rule for an otherwise average defense. They should tighten things up against the Colts as players audition for next year’s team.

This season, the Jags have given up the 22nd most yards, which is better than their 31st-ranking in points per game implies. They’ve been effective against the run this season, ranking in the top half of the league in yards per carry, and have been even better at home, ranking eighth in the NFL at 4.0 yards per tote. Jacksonville will need to rely on that rush defense against a Colts team that relies heavily on the run.

The Colts rush the ball 48.2% of the time, the third-highest percentage in the league. It’s no surprise that percentage is so high, as Jonathan Taylor has been one of the best at his craft and is in the MVP conversation. Taylor’s effectiveness has taken a bit of a hit from his recent outings, putting up below-average rushing yards per carry in two of his past four outings while being limited to just one touchdown over his previous two games. It’s worth noting that his two recent subpar performances came on the road, where he is averaging fewer yards per carry this season.

We’re expecting a more sincere effort from the Jags in Week 18. They’ve been good at stopping the run of late, which the Colts have struggled with on the road recently. It’s improbable that the Jags come out victorious, but we like them to cover the meaty spread at home.

