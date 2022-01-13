Kyrie Irving Available Wednesday Against Bulls by SportsGrid 33 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Shams Charania of The Athletic reports Kyrie Irving is available to play in Wednesday’s matchup between the Brooklyn Nets and Chicago Bulls after being listed as questionable with an ankle injury.

Nets’ Kyrie Irving and James Harden are both listed available to play vs. Bulls tonight. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 13, 2022

Irving, who recently made his season debut on Jan.5, last played in a Jan. 10, 114-108 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers, playing 40 minutes, scoring 22 points, recording eight rebounds and four assists. Making two starts this season, Irving is averaging 36 minutes, 22 points, five rebounds and four assists per game, starting in 54 games.

Priced at $8,200 on FanDuel, Irving averaged 35 minutes, 27 points, five rebounds and six assists per game last season, also responsible for a 30.4% usage rate, only behind Kevin Durant for the team lead.

Brooklyn will face a Bulls rotation allowing 107 points per game this season, which is 19th in the league. The Nets are a -0.5-point road favorite on FanDuel Sportsbook in a matchup with a 237.5-point total, the highest on the slate.