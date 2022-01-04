NCAAM Betting Guide For Tuesday, January 4: Can Kansas State Pull off the Upset over Texas? by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

We’ve got two plays on deck for Tuesday’s college basketball schedule that you should consider targeting. Let’s look at a few we believe you should be backing on Tuesday.

Kansas State will host Texas on Tuesday night in a massive game for the Wildcats where they seek their first win over a ranked opponent this season. The Longhorns are coming off a five-game winning streak, but their highest victory on KenPom has only come in their most recent win over 45th-ranked West Virginia. The Wildcats have a strong perimeter defense that ranks sixth in the country, allowing teams to shoot just 25.8 percent from beyond the arc, something Texas has been pedestrian at all season long. If the Longhorns can be made one-dimensional on the road, things could certainly get dicey, and veteran head coach Bruce Weber will have an appropriate game plan to try to keep things close. Add in a minuscule total of 123, and suddenly taking 6.5 points feels a bit more valuable in this spot. Take Kansas State and the points at home in this one.

The Picks: Kansas State +6.5 (-110)

