NFL Odds: Three Prop Bets To Consider Entering Sunday’s Division Slate

There are a pair of NFL divisional-round contests set for Sunday after two surprising upsets Saturday when both the Tennessee Titans and Green Bay Packers were eliminated from the postseason.

The Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will kick off Sunday’s slate before the Buffalo Bills face the Kansas City Chiefs in the evening game. It gives those interested in placing an NFL bet the opportunity to do so with what’s sure to be an entertaining day of football. However, if you’re not confident enough to make a wager on the spread or the total, you still have options.

Here are three NFL prop bets to consider courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook:

Odell Beckham Jr. anytime scorer +160

Beckham found the end zone yet again in the Rams’ wild-card win over the Arizona Cardinals last week. He now has five touchdowns in his eight games with the Rams, including three in the last four contests. The Buccaneers are a bit more leaky against the pass, giving up 26 passing touchdowns in 17 games. Beckham continues to have some betting value.

Tom Brady Under 294.5 passing yards -115

Brady will go up against this top-ranked Rams defense with an injury-depleted offensive line as both offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs (ankle) and center Ryan Jensen (ankle) each deal with injuries. LA, which had the third-most sacks this season, almost certainly will bring pressure after giving Kyler Murray fits last Monday. While we’re not willing to bet against Brady on the whole, this passing prop, especially considering Tampa’s injuries upfront and a depleted group of pass-catchers, is enticing.

Buffalo Bills Over 2.5 total touchdowns -190

Kansas City’s total touchdown prop has better prices at +125, but the total is set at 3.5 rather than 2.5. So, in this case, what you give up in odds you make up for with needing just three touchdowns rather than four. That’s obviously a drastic difference. We’re of the mindset it’s going to be a shootout with the game total of 54.5 depicting much of the same.