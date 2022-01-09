NHL Betting Guide for Sunday, January 9 by SportsGrid 4 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

We’re back to another mini two-game slate on Sunday, with one of those contests starting early. That means there’s no time to waste as we break down both games and offer our picks for where we think the value lies with today’s NHL picks.

These are the wagers we're looking at from FanDuel Sportsbook.

This game was rescheduled after the NHL postponed the Detroit Red Wings game against the Anaheim Ducks a couple of days ago due to COVID-19 related issues impacting the Ducks. Both teams are coming off losses yesterday, but the Ducks have more metrics working in their favor.

The Red Wings were lambasted last night, losing 4-0 and posting an expected goals-for rating of 28.2%. That was the second time over the past three contests that their game score was below 34.7% and the third straight game in which they have allowed 11 or more high-danger chances at five-on-five. That questionable defensive zone coverage on the road is reflected in their season-long metrics, as the Wings give up an average of 11.8 quality chances per game at five-on-five and 14.1 across all strengths.

Meanwhile, the Ducks are coming off another strong home outing, in which they posted an expected goals-for percentage of 51.2%. It was the second straight game that the Ducks had limited their opponents to 17 scoring chances or fewer, and the sixth time over their past nine, they’ve held their opponents to nine or fewer high-danger opportunities.

The Ducks aren’t the type of team to push the pace at five-on-five, a brand of hockey that will suit the Red Wings, who have struggled on the road this season. We’re betting the Ducks come out on top of a low-scoring Sunday night affair.

The Picks: Ducks -130, Under 5.5

